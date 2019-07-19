Philip Morris, back on offense after guidance raise, upgraded at Barclays

Philip Morris (PM +2.3% ) extends yesterday's earnings-fueled gains as Barclays upgrades shares to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $100 price target, raised from $82, saying "it's time to look at PM again" now that IQOS is "back on track."

Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain says PM's new FY 2019 revenue growth guidance ex-currency of 6% is towards the higher end in staples.

PM now trades at just 15x price/estimated 2020 EPS as the S&P 500 has scaled new highs and staples stocks have rallied hard, Jain says, adding that similar revenue growth stocks such as Coca-Cola and P&G are trading at 23x P/2020E EPS.