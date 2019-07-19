Bright Scholar Education slides 5.5% post Q3 results

Bright Scholar Education (BEDU -5.5% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 28.1% Y/Y to RMB 692.8M.

Segment revenue: International Schools RMB 225.9M (+26.3% Y/Y); Bilingual Schools RMB 195.1M (+20.6% Y/Y); Kindergartens RMB 157.4M (+21.1% Y/Y); Complementary RMB 97.2M (+38.3% Y/Y) & Overseas Schools RMB 17.2M.

Q3 Overall adj. margin: Gross increased 330 bps to 46.8%; operating declined 340 bps to 27.4% & EBITDA also declined 280 bps to 31.9%.

Segment gross margin: International Schools declined 50 bps to 32.6%; Bilingual Schools declined 170 bps to 28.2%; Kindergartens declined 200 bps to 22.7%; Complementary increased 100 bps to 14% & Overseas School was 2.5%.

Total average student enrolment was 44,632 (+26.5% Y/Y); International schools was 9,405 (+4.8% Y/Y); Bilingual Schools was 18,222 (+4.4% Y/Y; Kindergartens was 17,198 (+21.9% Y/Y) & Overseas School had 601.

Cash and equivalents and restricted cash totaled RMB 2.06B.

2019 Outlook: Revenue of ~RMB 2.39-2.46B, representing Y/Y growth of 39-43%; average student enrollment ~44K-45K, representing Y/Y growth of 20%-23% and 3 new kindergartens openings.

