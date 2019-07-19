Kerrisdale Capital takes Yandex position in Q2

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is 1% higher , though off its session high of $40.52 a bit, following disclosure in Kerrisdale Capital's Q2 letter that it's taken a position.

Yandex is evolving rapidly, Kerrisdale notes, with revenues from its core search/portal business dropping to 79% of total from 2015's 94% -- that, alongside a deceleration in Russia's digital ad market.

The firm's "very bullish" on potential manifold increase in business at Yandex.Taxi (the company's joint venture with Uber), and "at this price, investors are getting Yandex.Taxi for free."

Excluding taxi, Kerrisdale says the other businesses are worth $45/share (Yandex is currently priced at Nasdaq at $40.01).