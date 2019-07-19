Yamana raises NPV, IRR expectations for Argentina project

Yamana Gold (AUY -2.8% ) reports results of the pre-feasibility study for its Agua Rica copper and gold project in Argentina, including increases in net present value to $1.93B and after-tax internal rate of return to 19.7%.

AUY says Agua Rica's proven and probable copper mineral reserves rose 21% from year-end 2018 to 11.8B lbs. and gold mineral reserves gained 12% to 7.4M oz.

The pre-feasibility study estimates a mine life of 28 years with copper equiv. production over the first 10 years averaging 533M lbs/year.

AUY says the initial $2.4B capital cost estimate realizes significant synergies from using infrastructure and facilities of the Alumbrera joint venture the company has with Glencore and Newmont Goldcorp.