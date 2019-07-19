Western Alliance Bancorp +5.9% post Q2 results

Western Alliance (WAL +5.9% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 13.2% Y/Y to $268.9M.

Net operating revenue of $267.3M, an increase of 12.2% Y/Y.

Operating pre-provision net revenue of $152.5M (+12.5% Y/Y).

Total loans of $19.3B (19.3% Y/Y) & Total deposits of $21.4B (+18.5% Y/Y).

Stockholders' equity of $2.9B, an increase of $460M Y/Y.

Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.27% & Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans outstanding of 0.03%.

Net interest margin declined 12 bps to 4.59%.

Return on average assets and on tangible common equity of 2.05% and 19.72%, respectively.

Tangible common equity ratio increased 30 bps to 10.2%.

Tangible book value per share, net of tax, of $24.65, an increase of 24.6% Y/Y.

Operating efficiency ratio declined 10 bps to 42%.

During Q2 2019, the Company repurchased 792,688 shares at a weighted average price of $42.82, for a total of $33.9M.

