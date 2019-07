Marten Transport up 7% post Q2 results beat

Marten Transport (MRTN +7.5% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 7.6% Y/Y to $212.09M, and net income of $15.2M (+10.9% Y/Y).

Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $26.7M, from $27.8M same quarter last year.

Segment revenue: Truckload $96.02M (+1.7% Y/Y); Dedicated $67.01M (+17.6% Y/Y); Intermodal $20.6M (-19.1% Y/Y) & Brokerage of $28.45M (+41% Y/Y).

Q2 Operating margin improved by 15 bps to 9.4%.

Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week: Truckload $3.87M; Dedicated $3.46M.

Average tractors: Truckload 1,652; Dedicated 1,248 & Intermodal 81. Average miles per trip: Truckload 532; Dedicated 314.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $36.71M, compared to $44.19M a year ago.

