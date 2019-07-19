For the economic data that did come out this week, the focus has been -- is it weak enough to warrant a rate cut when the Fed's monetary policy-setting arm meets on July 30 and 31? Or is it showing renewed strength that will lead the Fed to hold off on any actions?
A couple of economic readings that take reflect more recent business activity, for examples the July Philly Fed business outlook and the July Empire State survey both exceeded expectations.
Still, more data points this week seem to be weaker rather than stronger than expected.
Stronger-than-expected: July Philly Fed business outlook, at +21.8, roared past the +5 consensus and resurged from +0.3 in June.
July Empire State survey of 4.30 beat the +0.8 consensus and reversed from the decline of 8.60 in June.
This week's continuous jobless claims fell more than expected, by 42K to 1.686M vs. 1.700M expected and 1.728M prior.
June core retail sales rose 0.4%, stronger than the 0.2% increase expected and matched the May pace; the headline increase of 0.4% compared with the +0.1% consensus.
In-line: July NAHB housing market index of 65 matched consensus and increased from 64 in June.
Weaker-than expected: Initial jobless claims crept up -- rising 8K to 216K, more than the 215K expected.
July consumer sentiment at 98.4 fell short of the 98.6 estimate, though it did strengthen from 98.2 in June.
June leading indicators unexpected lost ground, falling 0.3% to 111.5 vs. consensus of +0.1% and vs. flat in May.
June housing starts, down 0.9% to 1.253M, disappointed vs. consensus of 1.260M; however, May's figure was revised upward to 1.269M from 1.265M; building permits also fell short at 1.220M vs. 1.300M expected and 1.299M in May.
June industrial production came in flat at 109.6, weaker than the expectation of a 0.1% increase, and down from its 0.4% increase in May; capacity utilization at 77.9% trailed the consenus of 78.2% and fell from 78.1% in May.
June import prices fell 0.9% M/M, more than the -0.7% consensus and the 0.3% decline in May; export prices, down 0.7%, also came in significantly below the 0.2%% decline expected.
Last on the list is May business inventories, up 0.3% to $2.036.4B, didn't live up to the 0.4% increase expected and weakened from the 0.5% rise in April; inventory/sales ratio increased to 1.39 from 1.34 a year ago.
Coming up next week: On Tuesday, June existing home sales; on Wednesday, July manufacturing and services PMI, June new home sales; on Thursday, June durable goods orders and goods trade balance; on Friday, initial Q2 GDP reading and Michigan consumer sentiment.
