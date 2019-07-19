For the economic data that did come out this week, the focus has been -- is it weak enough to warrant a rate cut when the Fed's monetary policy-setting arm meets on July 30 and 31? Or is it showing renewed strength that will lead the Fed to hold off on any actions?

A couple of economic readings that take reflect more recent business activity, for examples the July Philly Fed business outlook and the July Empire State survey both exceeded expectations.

Still, more data points this week seem to be weaker rather than stronger than expected.

Stronger-than-expected: July Philly Fed business outlook, at +21.8, roared past the +5 consensus and resurged from +0.3 in June.