Pfizer Canada to manage EpiPen distribution ahead of possible shortage

As a precautionary measure to assure supply, Pfizer Canada (PFE), the manufacturer of Mylan's (MYL +0.9% ) emergency allergic reaction med EpiPen (epinephrine injection), will take over distribution as it tries to sidestep a potential shortage of the 0.3 mg formulation there. At present, it has a supply of product and shipments are continuing, adding that the issue should be resolved by early October.

EpiPen Jr (0.15 mg) is not affected.

Update: In a statement, Health Canada expects no shortages over the coming months.