Healthcare 

Pfizer Canada to manage EpiPen distribution ahead of possible shortage

|About: Pfizer Inc. (PFE)|By:, SA News Editor

As a precautionary measure to assure supply, Pfizer Canada (PFE), the manufacturer of Mylan's (MYL +0.9%) emergency allergic reaction med EpiPen (epinephrine injection), will take over distribution as it tries to sidestep a potential shortage of the 0.3 mg formulation there. At present, it has a supply of product and shipments are continuing, adding that the issue should be resolved by early October.

EpiPen Jr (0.15 mg) is not affected.

Update: In a statement, Health Canada expects no shortages over the coming months.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox