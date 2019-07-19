More on First Financial Bancorp Q2 results

First Financial (FFBC +1.5% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 3.1% Y/Y to $156.9M.

Return on average assets of 1.63% & return on average tangible common equity of 18.87%.

Loan balances were $9B, which grew 7.8% on an annualized basis to $171.6M increase Q/Q.

Net interest margin of 4.04%, 6 bps reduction Q/Q driven by higher funding costs and day count.

Noninterest income of $34.6M; increased 29.1% Q/Q, driven by record client derivative fees and solid mortgage banking activity combined with higher bankcard and service charge income.

Total capital of 14.21%; Tier 1 common equity of 12.02% & Tangible common equity of 9.34%.

Tangible book value increased to $12.79.

Increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.22 to $0.23/share, payable on September 16, 2019.

Previously: First Financial declares $0.23 dividend (Jul. 18 2019)

Previously: First Financial EPS misses by $0.04, beats on revenue (Jul. 18 2019)