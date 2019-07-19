Cummins makes offer for VW's large engines unit - Reuters

Cummins (CMI +4.2% ) pops following a Reuters report that it has made an indicative offer for Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VWAGY +0.2% ) MAN Energy Solutions unit.

Although VW has not yet appointed advisory banks for the sale, it has approached several companies to gauge their appetite for the asset, which is expected to fetch ~€3B, according to the report.

Volkswagen said in May that it would explore a sale or partnership for the large engines unit as part of a restructuring.

The MAN unit, which also makes turbochargers used in the oil and gas industry, reported 2018 operating earnings of €133M on €3.1B in sales.