Stocks bounce back into positive territory

Stocks head back into the green after the Nasdaq and S&P 500 dipped into the red as investors assess corporate earnings and parse Fed officials' comments.
The Nasdaq, up 0.1%, had risen as much as 0.5% in morning trading, and the S&P, +0.1%, had gained as much as 0.4%.
The Dow, up 0.3%, had increased as much as 0.4%.
By S&P 500 sector, industrials (+0.7%), energy (+0.3%), and information technology (+0.3%) are faring the best, while typically defensive real estate (-1.0%) and utilities (-0.8%) fall the most.
Among notable movers, Boeing's (+4.0%) announcement of a $4.9B charge is considered a positive; Microsoft (+1.3%) after some analysts boost their price targets on strong fiscal Q4 results; Healthcare Insurance Innovation rises 5.5% after a positive ruling regarding non-ACA-compliant health plans.
Crude oil falls 0.4% to $55.10.
10-year Treasury falls, boosting yield 2 basis points to 2.047%.
Dollar Index advances 0.4% to 97.18.
