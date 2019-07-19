Stocks bounce back into positive territory

Stocks head back into the green after the Nasdaq and S&P 500 dipped into the red as investors assess corporate earnings and parse Fed officials' comments.

The Nasdaq, up 0.1% , had risen as much as 0.5% in morning trading, and the S&P, +0.1% , had gained as much as 0.4%.

The Dow, up 0.3% , had increased as much as 0.4%.

By S&P 500 sector, industrials ( +0.7% ), energy ( +0.3% ), and information technology ( +0.3% ) are faring the best, while typically defensive real estate ( -1.0% ) and utilities ( -0.8% ) fall the most.

Among notable movers, Boeing's ( +4.0% ) announcement of a $4.9B charge is considered a positive; Microsoft ( +1.3% ) after some analysts boost their price targets on strong fiscal Q4 results; Healthcare Insurance Innovation rises 5.5% after a positive ruling regarding non-ACA-compliant health plans.

Crude oil falls 0.4% to $55.10.

10-year Treasury falls, boosting yield 2 basis points to 2.047%.