Judge to cut $2B verdict against Bayer in weedkiller case

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY +0.8% ) welcomes a tentative ruling by a U.S. judge to cut a $2B damages award to a Californian couple by a jury which found that its Roundup weedkiller had caused their cancer.

The judge said in yesterday's ruling that she is inclined to reduce the jury's damages award to ~$250M - or down as low as $150M - because the amount is beyond the limits allowed by legal precedent.

Bayer will ask the judge to wipe out the verdict or grant a new trial in the case, a request the judge so far has rejected.

In a separate case last week, a U.S. federal judge cut a damages award Bayer owed a California man who blamed Roundup for his cancer to $25M from $80M.