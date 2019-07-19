Piper Jaffray adds CD and structured notes underwriting team

Piper Jaffray (NYSE:PJC) adds CD and structured note underwriting by hiring a team from First Empire/Stifel (SF +0.8% ).

The group will build out a syndicate trading platform, focusing on underwriting structured payoffs in certificate of deposit and corporate note form.

The team includes Ardi Baniahmad, Josh Brenner, Rick Cabanes, and Meghan Greenwood.

Before First Empire, the group serviced domestic and international issuers and created products for private banks, broker-dealers, investment advisors, and other institutions at Bank Hapoalim. They were involved in similar lines of business at Countrywide Financial/Bank of America.