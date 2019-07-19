EPA refuses to ban use of controversial Corteva pesticide

The Environmental Protection Agency has rejected a petition by environmental and public health groups to ban Corteva Agrisciences' (CTVA +1.7% ) chlorpyrifos pesticide that has been linked to neurological damage in children, saying the chemical is an important tool for U.S. farmers.

The EPA said that the Obama administrations previous decision to ban the product used on more than 50 crops, including grapes, broccoli and strawberries was based on epidemiological studies rather than direct tests on animals.

Farmers have pressed to keep chlorpyrifos, which has long been banned from indoor use, available for use on crops; the decision is condemned by groups that have pushed for years to remove the pesticide from the market.

The EPA says it plans to expedite a review of chlorpyrifos, "which should be completed well before the 2022 statutory deadline," and is in discussions with makers of the pesticide that "could result in further use limitations."