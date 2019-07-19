U.S. rig count continues to drop

The number of active U.S. drilling rigs declines by another 4 to 954 after falling by 5 in the previous week, marking the 9th decline in the total count over the past 11 weeks, according to Baker Hughes' latest report.

The number of active U.S. oil rigs shed 5 to 779 but gas rigs grew by 2 to 174; one rig is classified as miscellaneous.

WTI crude oil -0.1% to $55.23/bbl.

