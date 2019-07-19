Report notes Live Nation aided ticket resellers

Live Nation (LYV -0.3% ) helped artists place their tickets directly into the resale market without giving fans a chance to buy through normal channels at face value, a Billboard story alleges.

A recorded call reviewed by Billboard shows a Live Nation exec helping to arrange 88,000 tickets for a 2017 Metallica tour to be sold directly on resale sites like StubHub, before going to standard channels.

"Ticketmaster will not do it," exec Bob Roux is heard saying on the call. "When this happens, 4,600 tickets into a single account, there may be some eyebrows that get raised."

Live Nation now tells the publication it has "facilitated the quiet transfer of concert tickets directly into the hands of resellers through the years," but only at artists' request.

While tickets can command much higher prices on secondary markets than originally set, artists have traditionally been reluctant to "scalp their own tickets," though the Internet has been spurring an evolution in secondary markets.