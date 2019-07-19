Roku to expand to Brazil, globally - Variety

Roku (ROKU -0.7% ) has plans to expand to multiple international territories, likely starting in Brazil, Variety reports.

That should lead to a growing customer base and in turn higher ad revenues.

Job listings have pointed to hiring in order to create “the most exciting and widely appealing content for Roku consumers in Brazil -– a vibrant, growing OTT market," the report notes.

It's also been hiring staffers in its Amsterdam office with an eye to further expansion in Europe, which could happen before year-end.

The company has a small international presence now and generated more than 90% of its revenue in the United States last year.