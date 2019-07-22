LendingClub introduces Levered Certificates

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) debuts its next generation of certificates, called Levered Certificates, backed by more than $100M of LendingClub marketplace loans.

The structure consists of two securities -- an equity certificate that provides exposure to a pool of unsecured personal loans and a fixed-rate note that provides stable term financing over the life of the certificate.

Both the certificate and the note trade in over-the-counter market with CUSIPs and are cleared through the Depository Trust and Clearing Company.

In Q1, almost 40% of $2.7B of loans facilitated by LendingClub were sold through its structured programs, which includes CLUB certificates.