Amazon hires Trump-connected lobbyist

Amazon (AMZN) hired Jeff Miller to lobby for the company as it seeks the $10B Pentagon cloud contract, which will declare a winning bid next month. The Pentagon has named Amazon and Microsoft as the finalists.

A regulatory filing shows Miller was hired to lobby on issues related to "cyber security and technology services."

Miller was a bundler for President Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Related: Yesterday, Trump told reporters he was considering looking into the winner-takes-all JEDI contract after receiving complaints from other companies.