Small broadband, bigger rivals both claim wins in FCC rule review

Smaller broadband rivals are claiming a win at the FCC over Verizon (VZ -0.8% ) and AT&T (T -0.8% ), where the wireless giants pressed to end limits on rates they could charge for connecting to their networks.

A trade group representing the small carriers says they've successfully defended those limits.

It's a "huge victory," says Incompas, which represents companies that need to connect through lines controlled by AT&T and Verizon.

But USTelecom, the trade group that counts AT&T and Verizon as members, also is claiming partial victory, saying it's "thrilled" that the FCC granted "important parts" of its petition. The FCC eliminated some reporting requirements in April, and has lifted pricing regulations for lines that carry bulk business traffic in most of the country.

Incompas says it won victories via withdrawals of parts of USTelecom's petition in June and July: "When it comes to fiber, they're removing barriers."