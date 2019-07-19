Iran says it captured U.K. oil tanker
- Crude oil ticks slightly higher following unconfirmed reports that Iran has seized a U.K.-flagged oil tanker; WTI crude +0.6% to $55.66/bbl, Brent +1% to $62.54/bbl.
- The British government says it is urgently seeking further information after Iranian state media said the Revolutionary Guard had captured the tanker.
- Despite the recent flurry of Persian Gulf activity, oil prices are headed for their worst week since May, down ~7.5%, as elevated stockpiles around the world continue to signal to investors that there is plenty of oil available.
- ETFs: USO, XLE,OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX