U.S. Steel to make big workforce cuts at Slovak plant

U.S. Steel (X +2.7% ) says it will lay off 2,500 workers, or ~20% of its workforce, at its factory in Slovakia by the end of 2021, as it tries to compete with a glut of cheap steel imports from non-European Union countries.

U.S. Steel Kosice, one of the country's biggest employers with 12K workers, says non-EU countries are being permitted to export record levels of steel to the bloc without having to meet strict EU environmental rules.

The announcement follows a June decision to cut production by a third at the plant by closing one of its three blast furnaces.