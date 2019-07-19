Fiat Chrysler Italy, Crédit Agricole extend JV through 2024

Crédit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARF) Consumer Finance and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU -1.9% ) Automobiles Italy agree to extend their 50/50 joint venture company, FCA Bank, until the end of 2024.

The terms of the renewed agreement will allow for an expansion of FCA Bank’s rental and innovative mobility offer with the aim to expand FCA Bank’s product range.

In other respects the terms of the renewed agreement are substantially the same as those of the agreement in force.

The agreement will automatically be renewed unless a notice of non-renewal is provided no later than three years before the end of the term.

A notice of non-renewal would trigger certain put and call rights potentially leading to the acquisition of FCA Bank by FCA to preserve its support to FCA business; if such rights are not exercised, the agreement will last until the end of 2024.