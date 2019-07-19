Stocks turn negative as Persian Gulf tensions rise

Stocks drop in the final hour of trading and oil bounces up after tensions escalate in the Gulf.
The Nasdaq and falls 0.5%, erasing a gain 0.5% early in the session. The S&P 500's 0.4% increase turns to a 0.4% decline.
The Dow, down 0.1%, had risen as much as 0.4% earlier.
The change of direction came after Iran said it captured a U.K. oil tanker; crude oil rises 1.0% to $55.84 per barrel, reversing a decline.
Real estate (-1.5%) and utilities (-1.1%) lead the broader markets down, while industrials (+0.6%) and energy (+0.6%) rise.
10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 2 basis points to 2.042%.
Dollar Index rises 0.4% to 97.17.
