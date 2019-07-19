KC Southern says Q2 revenues hit record amid improving efficiency

Kansas City Southern (KSU +4.1% ) chugs to the top of the Dow Transports after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings and reaching record revenues of $714M despite volume headwinds.

KSU says revenue growth was led by a 19% Y/Y increase in Chemicals and Petroleum due to growth in shipments related to Mexico energy reform, and a 5% increase in Automotive.

But Energy revenues fell 5%, as increased utility coal shipments were more than offset by declines in frac sand and crude oil; revenues in Industrial & Consumer Products and Agriculture & Minerals also fell slightly.

KSU's adjusted operating ratio improved to 63.7% in Q2, compared to 64% in the prior-year quarter.

In today's earnings conference call, CEO Patrick Ottensmeyer said said operational efficiency helped boost KSU's performance in Q2: "We're handling the same volume levels overall that we handled last year with 12% fewer locomotives, 7% fewer railcars and 10% fewer crew starts."