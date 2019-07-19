Petrobras picks Trident Energy in oilfield re-bid - Reuters

Petrobras (PBR -0.8% ) has selected a bid from Warburg Pincus-backed Trident Energy as the winner in a final re-bid for two oilfields, Reuters reports, adding the sale is expected to fetch nearly $1B.

Trident's bid for the Pampo and Enchova shallow-water fields has yet to be confirmed by PBR's board of directors, which is scheduled to meet next week, according to the report.

PBR put the fields up for sale nearly a year ago as part of a broader attempt to divest assets and cut debt, but the Enchova and Pampo sale process has been complex due to rules requiring competitive re-bids for certain asset sales.