Venture Global raises $10B-plus for Calcasieu Pass LNG project

Venture Global LNG says its Calcasieu Pass project in Louisiana has secured more than $10B in binding commitments from a group of lenders including Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase.

The financing, including $1.3B in equity investment from Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, will fund construction of Calcasieu Pass and the associated TransCameron feedgas pipeline.

The terminal has secured 20-year supply agreements with several customers, including the Royal Dutch Shell, BP, Repsol and Poland's PGNiG.

Venture Global also is developing the Plaquemines LNG project and the Delta LNG project, both in Louisiana.

