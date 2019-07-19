Synchrony's Q2 NCOs come in better than BTIG expected

Synchrony Financial ( SYF -2.8% ) Q2 earnings reflected net-charge-offs slightly below BTIG analyst Giuliano Bologna's expectations at $1.33B vs. his estimate of $1.37B.

The increased allowance would serve as a capital buffer and allow the company to maintain a lower Tier 1 ratio going forward, Bologna wrote.

SYF sees releasing ~$250M of reserves on the Walmart portfolio in Q3 and the remaining $100M in Q4 2019.

Acquisition of the PayPal portfolio complete and the Walmart portfolio expected to be complete in October, management said.

SYF shares are "well positioned to outperform with an acceleration in receivables growth during 2Q19, large capital return program, and a lack of near-term retail card partnership renewables until 2022, which should drive strong earnings growth over the next few years," Bologna writes.

Reiterates buy recommendation at price target of $42.

Quant rating Very Bullish; Sell-Side average rating Outperform (5 Buy, 9 Outperform, 5 Hold).

Previously: Synchrony Q2 NII helped by PayPal program acquisition (July 19)