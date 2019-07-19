Airline CEOs fail to win Trump's help in dispute with Qatar Airways - CNBC

U.S. airline executives left a meeting with Pres. Trump at the White House without securing a commitment to intervene in a long-running dispute over Middle Eastern air carriers, CNBC reports.

The private session with executives from United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) and others highlighted tensions sparked by Qatar Airways' minority stake in Air Italy, which in recent years has added routes to the U.S. from Milan.; U.S. carriers have sought to limit the expansion of carriers which they argue receive unfair government support.

The U.S. CEOs were "shocked" that Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker attended the meeting, and the White House was upset that Delta (NYSE:DAL) CEO did not attend the meeting, according to the report.