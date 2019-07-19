DPW shareholders approve reverse stock split

DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) falls 0.7% in after-hours trading after announcing that a proposal for a reverse stock split received enough votes in favor to be approved.

The board hasn't yet decided on when to execute a reverse stock split or what ratio would be used.

Any action will depend on market conditions.

Another proposal, which would allow 7M more shares to be issued under its stock incentive plan, also passed, receiving 50% of votes cast in favor vs. 49% votes against.

