J.C. Penney hasn't hired advisers for in-court restructuring

Jul. 19, 2019 4:28 PM ETCPPRQBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor81 Comments
  • J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) says it hasn't hired any advisers to prepare for an in-court restructuring or bankruptcy.
  • The statement comes after Reuters reported that J.C. Penney is in talks with advisers on debt restructuring options.
  • JCP closed down 17% at $0.90 Friday; shares rose 2.6% $0.92 in after-hours trading.
  • The company said it routinely hires external advisers to evaluate opportunities.
  • "We have no significant debt maturities coming due in the near term, and we continue to maintain a strong liquidity position," the company said in a statement.
