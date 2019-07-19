J.C. Penney hasn't hired advisers for in-court restructuring
Jul. 19, 2019
- J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) says it hasn't hired any advisers to prepare for an in-court restructuring or bankruptcy.
- The statement comes after Reuters reported that J.C. Penney is in talks with advisers on debt restructuring options.
- JCP closed down 17% at $0.90 Friday; shares rose 2.6% $0.92 in after-hours trading.
- The company said it routinely hires external advisers to evaluate opportunities.
- "We have no significant debt maturities coming due in the near term, and we continue to maintain a strong liquidity position," the company said in a statement.