Stocks wobble amid rate cut uncertainty
Jul. 19, 2019 4:35 PM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor80 Comments
- Stocks faded into the close to finish lower, capping their worst week since the end of May amid doubts about the magnitude of an expected Fed rate cut.
- For the week, the Dow slid 0.7% while both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dropped 1.2% in the steepest weekly decline for all three benchmark indices since the end of May.
- Anticipation for a 50-basis point rate cut was dampened by a late afternoon WSJ report that the Fed likely would implement just a 25-bp cut at the July 30-31 FOMC meeting.
- Rate cut hopes already had been hurt after a Fed spokesman dialed down comments from NY Fed President Williams that were perceived as dovish yesterday.
- In turn, the fed-funds sensitive two-year yield jumped 4 bps to 1.82% while the 10-year yield added one basis point to 2.05%.
- Reports that Iran seized a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz added to the day's uncertainty.
- The heightened Middle East tensions sparked a mild gain crude oil prices, with WTI settling +0.6% to $55.63/bbl, which contributed to the outperformance of the S&P 500 energy sector (+0.5%).
- But eight of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finished in the red, including the real estate (-1.7%), utilities (-1.5%) and communication services (-1.3%) sectors.