American Airlines-Qantas JV wins final U.S. approval

The U.S. Department of Transportation approves a proposed joint venture between American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) and Qantas Airways after a previous effort was rejected by the Obama administration because of competition concerns.

The deal will allow the airlines to coordinate planning, pricing, sales and frequent flyer programs, with new options and customer service improvements.

The two OneWorld alliance carriers are planning as many as three new routes within the first two years as well as increased capacity on existing routes, the DoT has said.

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) has said the three major global airline alliances - OneWorld, SkyTeam and StarAlliance - would control 86% of the U.S.-Australia market, although it told the DoT it took no position on the alliance.