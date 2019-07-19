Ethanol plants seen curbing output on poor margins, oversupply - Reuters

U.S. ethanol plants are expected to sharply cut production in the weeks ahead as high Midwest corn prices and the U.S.-China trade war have caused weak margins and oversupply, Reuters reports.
Margins to produce ethanol in the Corn Belt have dropped to a four-year seasonal low, while ethanol inventories are at the highest seasonally since at least 2010, a glut that makes future cuts inevitable, particularly as corn prices are making production even more expensive; corn futures on the CBoT traded at ~$4.49/bushel last week, the highest for this time of year since 2013.
"Plants have exhausted all resources, and I think we will start seeing some real cuts to production," says Josh Bailey, CEO of ethanol marketer and distributor Eco-Energy, adding most producers are losing money on every gallon produced given the weak margins.
Relevant tickers include ADM, GPRE, GPP, PEIX, REGI, REX
