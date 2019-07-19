Methanex to move ahead with Geismar 3 project

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) says it reached a final investment decision to proceed with a planned 1.8M metric ton methanol plant in Geismar, La., adjacent to its existing Geismar 1 and Geismar 2 facilities.

MEOH says construction will begin on the $1.3B-$1.4B project later this year with operations targeted in H2 2022.

The company says it has arranged committed financing for the project with a new five-year $800M construction facility and renewal of its existing $300M revolving credit facility, which replaces the existing revolving facility.