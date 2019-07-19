PG&E fights back against Elliott's restructuring pitch

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) and certain shareholders came out this week against a restructuring strategy by Elliott Management and other bondholders that would hand them nearly full control of the utility when it exits bankruptcy.

The bondholder group which also includes Pacific Investment Management have outlined a proposal to raise $30B in equity, including $18B that would go to victims of the California wildfires caused by PG&E equipment, while asking the bankruptcy court supervising PG&E's restructuring to end the company's exclusive right to propose exit terms.

The Elliott group's plan would result in the bondholders recovering more than 100% of the face value of their bonds, a group of PG&E shareholders said in court papers; creditors are entitled to recover no more than 100% of the money owed to them under the bankruptcy code.

Meanwhile, PG&E's lawyers argued in court papers that the bondholders' proposal cannot be confirmed because it gives them a vote and a voice in the bankruptcy proceeding they do not deserve; PG&E said Elliott and the other bondholders are not at risk of being paid less than they are owed and thus cannot vote on or propose a restructuring plan.