McDermott wins pre-FEED work for YPF LNG project in Argentina

McDermott (MDR +2.2% ) says it was awarded a "sizeable" contract to provide YPF with pre-front-end engineering design services for its 5M mt/year liquefied natural gas liquefaction facility at the Vaca Muerta shale field in Argentina; MDR defines a "sizeable contract" in the $1M-50M range.

The award is a continuation of the previous study developed for YPF's LNG export facility in the country.

MDR says work on the project will begin immediately, and the contract award will be reflected in its Q2 backlog.