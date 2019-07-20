Equifax set to pay ~$700M to settle data breach probes - WSJ
Jul. 19, 2019 10:30 PM ETEquifax Inc. (EFX)EFXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is near a deal to pay ~$700M to settle state and federal investigations into a 2017 data breach that exposed Social Security numbers and other sensitive personal information affecting nearly 150M people, WSJ reports.
- The payments would go to the Federal Trade Commission, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and most state attorneys general, and resolve a nationwide consumer class action lawsuit, according to the report.
- The settlement, which could be announced as soon as Monday, reportedly would establish a fund to compensate consumers for harm suffered because of the breach and require EFX to make additional changes to how it handles and protects consumer data.