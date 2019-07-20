CBS blacks out on AT&T pay TV with talks at impasse

CBS stations blacked out on AT&T (NYSE:T) pay services after the two companies missed a 2 a.m. ET deadline to reach a new carriage agreement -- the latest in a long series of pay disputes removing programming from pay TV distributors.

Each company has blamed the other for the breakdown.

AT&T says it offered an "unprecedented" rate increase to CBS, while CBS says it was proposing terms similar to those AT&T competitors had accepted in "hundreds of our recent distribution agreements," and that it offered a 30-day extension today that AT&T declined.