U.K. dilemma over Iran tanker seizure

A day after Iran seized a British-flagged tanker, the U.K. government has warned of a robust response and rejected Tehran's explanation that it seized the vessel because it had been involved in a fishing boat accident.

Britain's Royal Marines assisted in the seizure of an Iranian oil supertanker on July 4 by Gibraltar, but said it would release the vessel if Iran could prove it was not breaching sanctions on oil shipments to Syria.

The crisis comes at a difficult time for the British government, which faces a leadership change this week, as well as how to deal with its allies as it prepares to leave the EU later this year.

It's seeking upcoming trade deals with Europe, which hopes to stay in the Iran nuclear deal, and the U.S., which withdrew from the accord last year.