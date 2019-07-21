'Endgame' highest-grossing film ever

Avengers: Endgame will claim the top of the global box office charts by Sunday, according to distributor Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), with the film surpassing 2009's Avatar as the top-grossing movie of all-time.

In its opening weekend, the film hauled in more than $1.2B at the global box office, becoming the first film to ever cross the billion-dollar mark in its opening weekend. That included an unprecedented $357M in the U.S., alone.

As of Friday, Endgame had reached $2.7892B, just $500K behind Avatar's record of $2.7897B.