Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson

Facing thousands of lawsuits over the safety of its signature baby powder, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will make a high-stakes attempt to head off future losses in a courtroom battle beginning Monday at a hearing that will determine whether federal lawsuits against the company will proceed to trial.

More than two dozen lawsuits have already gone to trial in state courts, some resulting in major plaintiffs' wins.

That includes a July 2018 verdict by a St. Louis jury requiring J&J to pay $4.69B to 22 women and their families who blamed ovarian-cancer diagnoses on baby powder.