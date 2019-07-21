Carlos Ghosn sues Nissan-Mitsubishi

Carlos Ghosn has launched a court case in the Netherlands against Japanese carmakers Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and Mitsubishi (OTC:MMTOY), seeking €15M in damages from the carmakers, which ousted him as chairman of their alliance last year on charges of embezzlement.

"In the Netherlands, if you want to fire an executive you have to first tell him what he's being accused of, and you have to provide him with the evidence for the accusations. Neither of those things has happened," lawyer Laurens de Graaf told Dutch newspaper NRC.