Google fined over YouTube kids privacy - WP

Jul. 21, 2019 9:23 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLGOOG, GOOGLBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor30 Comments
  • The Federal Trade Commission has finalized a settlement with Google (GOOG, GOOGL) in its investigation into YouTube for violating federal data privacy laws for children, The Washington Post reports.
  • The settlement finds that Google inadequately protected kids who used its video-streaming service and improperly collected their data in breach of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA, which prohibits the tracking and targeting of users younger than 13.
  • The company is expected to pay a multimillion-dollar fine, but the exact amount and the contours of the FTC's settlement are unclear.
