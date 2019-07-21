Google fined over YouTube kids privacy - WP
By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- The Federal Trade Commission has finalized a settlement with Google (GOOG, GOOGL) in its investigation into YouTube for violating federal data privacy laws for children, The Washington Post reports.
- The settlement finds that Google inadequately protected kids who used its video-streaming service and improperly collected their data in breach of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA, which prohibits the tracking and targeting of users younger than 13.
- The company is expected to pay a multimillion-dollar fine, but the exact amount and the contours of the FTC's settlement are unclear.