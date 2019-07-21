GNC Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $553.3M (-10.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GNC Holdings has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.