Bank of Hawaii Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.38 (+6.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $167.93M (+3.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, Bank of Hawaii has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.