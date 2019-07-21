TD Ameritrade Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, July 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+9.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.47B (+6.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TD Ameritrade has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward.