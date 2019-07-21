Whirlpool Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.72 (+16.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.03B (-2.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, whr has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.