Cadence Design Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (+17.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $579.41M (+11.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cdns has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.