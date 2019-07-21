Hexcel Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (+18.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $606.03M (+10.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hxl has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.